Singapore Open 2024: India’s Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand enter semifinals

Singapore City: In badminton, Indian women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand entered the semifinals of Singapore Open Super 750 Badminton Tournament. This is their first-ever semifinal at a BWF World Tour Super 750 event.

The Indian duo, ranked no. 30 in the world, defeated world no. 6 Kim So Yeong and Kong Hee Yong of Korea in quarterfinal, on Friday. Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand defeated the Korean pair by ‘18-21, 21-19, 24-22’.

Treesa and Gayatri will face the winner of the second quarterfinal between Nami Matsuyama-Chiharu Shifa of Japan and Apriyani Rahayu-Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti of Indonesia on Saturday.

Earlier in the tournament, the young Indian pair defeated the world no. 2 Korean pair of Baek Na Ha and Lee So Hee in an intense Round of 16 match. Treesa and Gayatri are the only Indians left in the BWF Super 750 Badminton tournament.

On Thursday, ace shuttler PV Sindhu faced a defeat against former Olympic medallist Carolina Marin in the women’s singles second round while, in the men’s singles, HS Prannoy was outclassed by Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto.