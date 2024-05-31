Stock Market: Indian equity markets end higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher in the volatile session on May 31. BSE Sensex settled at 74,018.04, up 132.44 points or 0.18%. NSE Nifty ended at 22,550.40, up 132.44 points or 0.18%.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 1,730 against 2,074 stocks that declined; 90 stocks remain unchanged. Total stocks traded were 3,894. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 118, and those that hit a 52-week low was 72. In addition, 231 stocks traded in upper circuit, while 289 hit the lower circuit.

Top Nifty gainers included Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Shriram Finance, Coal India and Tata Steel. Top losers losers included Divis Labs, Nestle India, Infosys, Maruti Suzuki and TCS.

Among sectors, metal, power, realty up 1-2 percent, while healthcare and Information Technology indices down 0.5 percent each. The BSE midcap index was up 0.2 percent while the smallcap index gained 0.8 percent. Except PSU Bank, all sectoral indices post losses this week.