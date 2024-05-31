UAE authority announces partial closure of key road for 2 days: Details

Abu Dhabi: AD Mobility announced partial road closure. The authority informed that a major road in Abu Dhabi will be partially closed for 2 days starting Friday (May 31)..

The closure on Sheikh Maktoum Bin Rashid Road (E11) will start from 11pm on Friday and last until 12 pm on Sunday, June 2. Two left lanes towards Al Mafraq in Abu Dhabi will be closed.

The authority also announced the activation of new traffic signals on Al Burouq Street in Madinat Al Riyadh. This will be operational from Saturday (June 1).