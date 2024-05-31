UAE authority announces traffic diversion on a major road from June 2

Ajman: Ajman Police announced a traffic diversion on a major road in Ajman. Ajman Police said that traffic will be diverted on Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Street from Sunday, June 2.

The diversion will take place for motorists coming from Ajman Port and the city centre towards Sheikh Khalifa Interchange. The diversion is part of the Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Street development project to improve traffic movement.

Police urged motorists to adhere to traffic instructions that will be put in place during the diversion and to avoid congestion.