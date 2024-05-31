World Boxing Olympic Qualifiers 2024: India’s Sachin Siwach enters quarterfinals

Bangkok: In Boxing, India’s Sachin Siwach entered the quarterfinals of the World Qualification Tournament in Bangkok, Thailand. He defeated Batuhan Ciftci of Turkey by ‘5-0’ in the 57 kg category.

Meanwhile, India’s Sanjeet Kumar (92kg), Amit Panghal (51kg) and Jaismine (women’s 57kg) also registered convincing victories over their respective opponents to advance in the Boxing World Qualifiers in Bangkok. Sanjeet defeated Luis Sanchez of Venezuela by ‘5-0’ in the round of 32.

Jaismine beat Azerbaijan’s Mahsati Hamzayeva in the women’s 57kg category round of 32 by ‘5-0’. 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Amit beat Mexico’s Mauricio Ruiz by ‘ 4-1’.

So far, India have secured three Paris 2024 Olympic boxing quotas through Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain (women’s 75kg), two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen (women’s 50kg) and Preeti Pawar (women’s 54kg).India have fielded seven men and three women for the second World Olympic Qualifier to try and obtain more Paris 2024 Olympics quotas.

At the Thailand meet, three quotas are up for grabs in the women’s 60kg, men’s 57kg and men’s 80kg divisions. The men’s 63.5kg and 71kg divisions each have five quotas on offer while the remaining nine categories have four each.

Indian boxers drew a blank at the first World Boxing Qualification Tournament held in Busto Arsizio, Italy in March.