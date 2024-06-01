Commodity Market: Gold price slips down marginally

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold depreciated marginally in Kerala on Saturday, June 1, 2024. Yellow metal is priced at Rs 53,200, down by Rs 160 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 6670, down by Rs 20. Yesterday, gold price remained unchanged at Rs 53,360.

In other major markets, gold prices saw a slight increase on Saturday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7452.7 per gram up by Rs.681.The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6826.6 per gram up by Rs.624. The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been -1.88%, whereas in the last month it has been -1.31%. The cost of silver is Rs.92630 per kg down by Rs.230.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs.72832 per 10 gram. Silver futures were trading at Rs.91650 per kg up by 0.087%.

In global markets, price of spot gold was up 0.2% at $2,346.18 per ounce. Gold prices are up 0.5% so far this week. U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% at $2,345.20. Gold prices have gained 2.7% so far this month after hitting a record high of $2,449.89 on May 20. Price of spot silver fell 0.2% to $31.11 per ounce, platinum was down 0.2% at $1,022.70 and palladium lost 0.2% to $946.25.