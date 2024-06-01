Core sector growth in India rises in April

New Delhi: The Combined Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) grew 6.2 per cent in April 2024. It was at 6 per cent in March. The core sector growth had stood at 4.6 per cent in April 2023.

Eight core sectors include coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity. Fertiliser output recorded negative growth in April. The production growth of coal, steel and cement slowed down to 7.5 per cent, 7.1 per cent and 0.6 per cent, respectively against 9.1 per cent, 16.6 per cent and 12.4 per cent in April 2023, respectively.

The ICI is calculated after considering the combined and individual performance of production of 8 core industries. These core industries are, Cement, Coal, Crude Oil, Electricity, Fertilizers, Natural Gas, Refinery Products and Steel. The 8 core industries comprise 40.27% of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).