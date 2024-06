Ajman: Ajman Transport announces taxi fare reduction in the emirate. The authority reduced taxi fares as UAE fuel price committee slashed fuel price for June.

Also Read: Realme launches C63: Details

Ajman Transport reduced taxi fares to Dh1.84 per kilometre for June —from Dh1.88 per kilometre in May. The UAE fuel price committee slashed fuel prices by 20 fils for June. From today, Super 98 petrol will cost Dh3.14 per litre; Special 95, Dh3.02; and E-plus 91, Dh2.95.