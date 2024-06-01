Fuel prices for June 2024 announced

Dubai: The fuel price committee in the UAE has announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of June 2024. The new rates will apply from June 1. The committee reduced the prices of Super 98 petrol, Special 95 petrol, E-Plus 91 petrol and diesel.

The new rates are as follows:

Super 98 petrol will cost Dh3.14 a litre, compared to Dh3.34 in May.

Special 95 petrol will cost Dh3.02 per litre, compared to the current rate of Dh3.22.

E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.95 a litre, compared to Dh3.15 a litre in May.

Diesel will be charged at Dh2.88 a litre compared to the current rate of Dh3.07.

Fuel prices in the UAE are determined every month, according to the average global price of oil, whether up or down, after adding the operating costs of distribution companies.