Know how does  high blood pressure affect your sex life

High blood pressure often has no signs or symptoms. But the impact on your sex life may be obvious. As per a research study carried out by American Heart Association, hypertension affects not only the heart and kidneys but also the sex life. According to the study, hypertension can cause erectile dysfunction (ED) and reduce libido (sex drive) or sexual desire in both men and women.

High blood pressure can damage the lining of the blood vessels. This causes stiffness and contraction of the arteries. Blood pressure will prevent adequate flow to the pelvic area and reduce sexual interest.

The complications of hypertension are more common in men than in women. Hyper tension causes erectile dysfunction in men. Erectile dysfunction occurs when the penis does not have the required blood circulation. This can cause anxiety. Fears erectile dysfunction will happen again might lead men to avoid sex, which can affect the relationship with their sexual partners.

Women with high blood pressure may have decreased libido and decreased desire for sex. High blood pressure can reduce blood flow to the vagina and may lower levels of nitric oxide, a chemical that helps smooth muscles relax. In some women, this may cause: lowered sex drive or arousal, difficulty achieving orgasm and vaginal dryness.

This influence on sex life can also affect the mental health of both men and women. Many people experience stress and anxiety. Some people may even experience clinical depression.