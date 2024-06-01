Know signs of hypertension

Hypertension is also known as high blood pressure. Ignoring blood pressure issues can cause a heart attack, heart failure, aneurysm, stroke, memory loss, or dementia. ‘Regular blood pressure monitoring is critical for preventing serious diseases. Here are six warning symptoms of high blood pressure you should never ignore.

Nose bleeds

Sinusitis, continuous nose-blowing, or even high blood pressure can cause nose bleeds. If you have had nasal bleeding, see a doctor as soon as possible.

Headaches

If you have a chronic pounding headache, your blood pressure is probably too high. A headache is frequent in persons with high blood pressure. These unpleasant headaches will steal your peace of mind. So remain vigilant and get treatment as soon as possible.

Fatigue

Breathing difficulty

High blood pressure patients may have difficulties breathing. This is one of the most common hypertension symptoms.

Vision impairment

Uncontrolled hypertension can lead to eyesight issues. As a result, there will be visual difficulties. The eyesight will be blurred.

Chest pain

Another sign of high blood pressure is chest discomfort. If you notice these symptoms, you should get treatment right away since ‘ignorance of these signs and symptoms might lead to serious issues later in life’.