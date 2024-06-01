Lulu Group launches annual campaign with 90% discounts, tour packages, gold vouchers, cars

Abu Dhabi: Line Investments and Property (LIP), a premier retail division of LuLu Group International has announced annual campaign. Customers will get discounts of up to 90 per cent across 11 shopping malls in Abu Dhabi. Shoppers will also has a chance to win travel packages, gold vouchers, and mega prizes of three cars. The sale will run till June 30.

As 11 shopping malls in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra are participating in the campaign. The participating malls are Al Wahda Mall, Mushrif Mall, Khalidiyah Mall, Al Raha Mall, Mazyad Mall, Forsan Central Mall, Al Falah Central Mall, and Madinat Zayed Shopping Centre and Gold Centre (all in Abu Dhabi), Barari Outlet Mall and Al Foah Mall (in Al Ain), and Al Dhafra Mall.

Shoppers who spend Dh200 or more at any store in a mall will be eligible to enter a series of raffle draws by presenting their receipts at the customer service desk. They can combine bills from different stores in the same mall to hit Dh200.

The raffle draw will take place once a week on June 9, 16, and 23, with seven travel packages being given away on each date. Travel destinations include locations like Kenya, Bosnia, Sri Lanka, Georgia, Bali, Phuket, Bangkok, Amman, Cairo, Almaty, Baku, and Azerbaijan. Also, three lucky winners will drive away with brand-new cars on June 30.

LIP and Lulu Money will launch the digital Laka gift card app and offer shoppers access to as many as 3,000 brands across 16 shopping malls in the country. The app will be powered by Lulu Money – the digital payments solution of LuLu Exchange.