Massive fire destroys police station

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at the Kashmiri Gate Metro police station in Delhi. The fire broke out has left the facility in ruins. The record room barracks and files were completely destroyed. The Kashmiri Gate Metro police station also houses the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Metro.

According to the police, there have been no reports of casualties or injuries. However, the fire has resulted in the complete destruction of numerous documents and other crucial items stored within the station. The cause of the fire remains unknown. Police has launched an investigation to find the cause of the fire.

Meanwhile, 3 people died and a woman worker was injured in a fire that broke out at a paint and chemical factory in Kakkalur Industrial Estate in Tiruvallur district in Tamil Nadu. The fire broke out at Zen Paints and Chemicals at the SIDCO Industrial Estate. Inflammable painting material and chemicals were stored in the unit.

As per police, two of the deceased are believed to be workers of the factory, the other was identified as a passer-by who was hit by an object from the factory during an explosion caused by the fire.