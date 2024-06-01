Oil marketing companies revises LPG cylinder prices: Details

Mumbai: Public sector oil marketing companies in the country, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation revised the retail prices of commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders. The prices of commercial LPG sold in 19-kilogram cylinders were reduced by Rs 69.50, effective immediately from June 1.

After the price cut, the retail price of the 19kg commercial LPG cylinder in new Delhi stood at Rs 1,676. In Mumbai, the new rate at Rs 1,629. Chennai’s price now stands at Rs 1,841.50, while in Kolkata, the price is Rs 1,789.50 after the cut.

This latest price cut follows a previous reduction on May 1, 2024, when the 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders rate was decreased by Rs 19. In April, prices of 19 kg commercial cylinders and 5 kg FTL (Free Trade LPG) cylinders were reduced by Rs 30.50 and Rs 7.50, respectively.

Monthly revisions for both commercial and domestic LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) cylinders occur on the first day of each month. Meanwhile, the oil companies have decided to keep the rate of domestic LPG, which is utilized for cooking in households unchanged. The last revision in domestic cylinder prices happened on March 1 this year.