Dubai: A powerful earthquake measuring 6.1 magnitude on the Richter Scale was recorded in the Indian Ocean. The National Seismic Network of the National Centre of Meteorology informed this.

Also Read: Fuel prices for June 2024 announced

Meanwhile, another low-intensity earthquake measuring 3.3 magnitude on the Richter Scale occurred in the Indian Ocean 91 km from Indonesia on Saturday, June 1, 2024.The earthquake had a depth of 32 km.