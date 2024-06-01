UAE launches midday break for outdoor workers

Dubai: Authorities in the UAE announced the implementation of midday break. The midday break for outdoor workers will start from June 15 to September 15, 2024. This initiative will prohibit work under direct sunlight and in open-air areas across the UAE between 12.30pm and 3.00pm.

The break is being implemented for the 20th consecutive year. For each employee working during the midday break, the authorities will impose a fine of Dh5,000, reaching up to Dh50,000 if several employees are working during the break.

Also Read: India’s fiscal deficit touches Rs 16.54 lakh crore

Authorities exempted some works for this ban. Works related to water supply or electricity, cutting off traffic, laying asphalt or pouring concrete on road works, and other works dealing with basic services may continue working even during the midday break.

Companies will need to request for a permit to continue working during the break. Employers are required to provide materials such as parasols and shaded areas to protect employees working under direct sunlight. The job sites should have fans and sufficient drinking water, as well as first aid equipment.