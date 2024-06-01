Updated fuel price June 2024 announced

Doha: QatarEnergy has announced the fuel prices for Premium and Super petrol and diesel for the month of June. The fuel prices for Premium, Super grade petrol and Diesel will remain unchanged.

The Premium petrolwill cost QR1.95 per litre, while Super grade petrol is priced at QR2.10 per litre. Meanwhile, Diesel will be charged at QR2.05 per litre in June.

Over the last few months, diesel and super grade petrol prices have remained stable, while premium petrol prices have fluctuated between QR 2.05 and QR 1.90 per litre.

Qatar government had started revising the fuel prices according to the price of crude oil in the international market in 2016, April. Earlier, prices were announced by the Ministry of Energy and Industry but since September 2017, Qatar Petroleum has been announcing the price list.