World Boxing Olympic Qualifiers 2024: India’s Nishant Dev secures quota for Paris Olympics

Bangkok: In Boxing, India’s Nishant Dev became the first Indian male to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. The world championships bronze medalist, Nishant Dev defeated Moldova’s Vasile Cebotari in a unanimous 5-0 decision in the men’s 71 kg category quarterfinal at the World Boxing Qualifiers in Bangkok, Thailand.

Nishant Dev became the fourth Indian boxer to qualify for the Paris Olympics after Nikhat Zareen (women’s 50kg), Preeti (54kg), and Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) confirmed their berths by winning bronze medals at the 2022 Asian Games. He is currently the only Indian male boxer to make it through to the Summer Games.

At the Thailand meet, three quotas are up for grabs in the women’s 60kg, men’s 57kg and men’s 80kg divisions. The men’s 63.5kg and 71kg divisions each have five quotas on offer while the remaining nine categories have four each.

Indian boxers drew a blank at the first World Boxing Qualification Tournament held in Busto Arsizio, Italy in March.