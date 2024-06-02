AICC President Kharge Predicts INDI Alliance Win with 295 Seats

Following the final phase of the Lok Sabha elections, the opposition alliance INDI Union convened a crucial meeting on Saturday evening. Despite varying exit poll predictions, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge confidently asserted that the INDI Alliance would secure over 295 seats, achieving a majority. He emphasized that this projection is based on public surveys.

The INDI group remains optimistic that the BJP-led NDA will fall short of the 270-seat threshold. Consequently, the alliance has pledged to strategize collectively for future actions. The meeting, held at Kharge’s residence, included prominent leaders such as Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Sharad Pawar, Akhilesh Yadav, Farooq Abdullah, and Sitaram Yechury, though TMC leader Mamata Banerjee was notably absent.

Election expert Yogendra Yadav presented his analysis during the meeting, predicting that the NDA would not exceed 270 seats and discussing strategies with the group. Sources indicated that despite their current numerical disadvantage, the alliance resolved to remain united. Before the meeting, Kharge tweeted about the ongoing fight and the vigilance of party leaders and workers, expressing confidence in a positive outcome for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.