Assam floods impact 6 lakh people across 10 districts

The flood situation in Assam remains critical, with over six lakh people in 10 districts affected, officials said on Sunday. Heavy rains have caused river levels to rise, leading to evacuations. The rivers Kopili, Barak, and Kushiyara are flowing above danger levels. The affected districts include Hailakandi, Hojai, Morigaon, Karimganj, Nagaon, Cachar, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong West, and Dima Hasao. Since May 28, floods and storms have claimed 15 lives.

Nagaon is the worst-hit district with a population of over 2.79 lakh affected, followed by Hojai (1.26 lakh) and Cachar (1.12 lakh). More than 40,000 displaced people are taking shelter in relief camps across various districts. Rescue and relief efforts are being conducted by multiple agencies, including the NDRF, SDRF, and local administrations.

Road and rail communication remains disrupted in several parts of the state. Due to track damage between New Haflong’s Chandranathpur section and waterlogging at Silchar station of Lumding division, at least 10 trains scheduled between Saturday and Monday have been canceled, according to a Northeast Frontier Railway spokesperson.