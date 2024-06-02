BJP influenced exit polls: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener, Arvind Kejriwal, criticized the 2024 Lok Sabha Election exit polls, calling them fabricated and “fake.” He pointed out inconsistencies, such as one poll assigning 33 seats to the BJP in Rajasthan, which has only 25 seats. Kejriwal suggested that the timing of the exit polls, just days before the official results, raised suspicions of potential manipulation of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Kejriwal’s comments come as he prepares to surrender at Tihar Prison after his interim bail expired. Addressing AAP workers at the party headquarters in Delhi, he shared his planned schedule on social media, thanking the Supreme Court for the 21-day interim bail that allowed him to campaign. He emphasized his commitment to using this time to further his party’s cause.

Earlier, Kejriwal paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat and visited the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place, underscoring his respect for historical figures and spiritual beliefs. His legal troubles stem from a money laundering case linked to the Delhi Excise Policy, which he attributes to his opposition against perceived dictatorship. Kejriwal insists the charges are politically motivated to suppress dissent and limit his party’s influence, and he reiterated his dedication to advocating for a better India beyond partisan politics.