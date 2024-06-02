Bomb threat forces emergency landing of Vistara Paris-Mumbai flight

A Mumbai-bound Vistara flight from Paris, carrying 306 individuals, received a bomb threat, prompting a full emergency declaration at the city airport prior to its arrival. The flight landed safely at 10:19 am on Sunday, according to a source.

The bomb threat was discovered in the form of a handwritten note on an airsickness bag. Vistara confirmed that flight UK 024 from Charles de Gaulle airport to Mumbai had received the threat. The airline immediately notified the relevant authorities and followed all security protocols.

There were 294 passengers and 12 crew members on board. Vistara stated that they are fully cooperating with security agencies for all necessary checks after the flight landed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.