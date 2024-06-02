Delhi CM Kejriwal Surrenders at Tihar Jail as Bail Expires

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal surrendered at Tihar Jail on Sunday after his interim bail, granted by the Supreme Court in connection with the excise policy-linked money laundering case, ended on June 1. Last month, the Supreme Court had allowed him interim bail for campaigning in the Lok Sabha elections.

Reflecting on his 21 days of campaigning, Kejriwal described the period as ‘unforgettable’. Addressing party members at the AAP headquarters in New Delhi before surrendering, he stated, “I am not a criminal because of my corruption. I am going to jail because I am protesting against dictatorship.” He expressed uncertainty about his return and declared, “Every moment of my life and every drop of my blood is dedicated to the service of this nation.” Kejriwal also dismissed the exit polls for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as false and remained confident ahead of the June 4 results.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has charged Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with multiple offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The ED presented Kejriwal as the “kingpin” and “key conspirator” in the excise policy case before the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi on Tuesday.