Heatwaves to Persist in Northwest, Central, and East India Until Tuesday: IMD

Heatwave conditions are expected to persist in northwest, central, and east India over the next two days, though with reduced intensity, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD’s latest bulletin on Sunday indicated that no significant change in maximum temperatures is anticipated in northwest India over the next two days, with a possible drop of 2-3°C thereafter. Similarly, temperatures in west India are expected to remain steady for the next 48 hours before potentially falling by 2-3°C. The rest of the country is not expected to experience significant temperature changes.

On Saturday, heatwaves continued to affect parts of Punjab, northwest Rajasthan, north Madhya Pradesh, and isolated pockets in south Haryana, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, west Jharkhand, central Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Vidarbha. Severe heatwaves have been affecting Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Rajasthan since May 17, and Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh since May 18, with temperatures ranging from 45-47°C. Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest temperature in the country on Saturday, reaching 46.9°C.

In recent extreme heat incidents, Delhi’s Mungeshpur automatic weather station recorded a temperature of 52.9°C on May 29, and Nagpur reached 56°C on May 31. However, the IMD suggested that these unusually high readings were likely due to sensor errors under extreme heat conditions.