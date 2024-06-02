Kejriwal to return to Tihar Jail today, plans visits to Raj Ghat and Hanuman temple

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal is set to return to jail on Sunday, June 2, as ordered by the Supreme Court. This follows a Delhi court’s deferral of his request for temporary parole until June 5 on medical grounds. Kejriwal, who was temporarily released for campaigning during the Lok Sabha elections, will head back to jail around 3 PM. Before his surrender, he is likely to visit Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial at Raj Ghat, the AAP office, and a Hanuman temple.

On Saturday, Kejriwal met with AAP’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC) at his residence. Prominent figures like Atishi, Rajya Sabha MPs Raghav Chadha and Sanjay Singh, and MLA Durgesh Pathak attended the meeting. Kejriwal emphasized the importance of unity among party leaders during his absence. He also participated in an INDIA bloc meeting at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence.

Kejriwal was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court on May 10 to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, which concluded on June 1. He plans to surrender to jail authorities on June 2 at around 3 PM. Previously, Kejriwal sought a seven-day extension of his interim bail for medical tests due to weight loss and high ketone levels, but the Supreme Court registry denied an urgent listing of his plea.