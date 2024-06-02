Metro service suspended

Heavy rains have severely disrupted normal life and metro services in Bengaluru. A tree branch fell on the metro tracks between MG Road and Trinity Station at 7:26 PM, significantly affecting train operations. Following the incident, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) issued an alert indicating that there would be no train service between MG Road and Indiranagar. Trains are currently operating in short loops between Indiranagar and Whitefield, and MG Road to Challaghatta.

Srivas Rajagopalan, Executive Assistant to the Public Relations department of BMRCL, provided an official statement regarding the issue. He said, “Due to heavy rains at 7:26 PM, branches have fallen on the viaduct track between MG Road and Trinity. Consequently, there is no train service between MG Road and Indiranagar. Currently, short loop services are running between Indiranagar and Whitefield, and Challaghatta to MG Road. We regret the inconvenience caused and seek public cooperation.”

BMRCL has apologized for the inconvenience and is requesting public cooperation as they work to clear the tracks and restore normal operations. Efforts are ongoing to remove the fallen branch, and commuters are advised to stay updated through official BMRCL channels and plan their travel accordingly.