PM Modi to hold 7 meetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold seven crucial meetings on Sunday, the day after the Lok Sabha elections concluded. The agenda includes addressing the country’s heatwave crisis and assessing the post-cyclone situation, particularly in the northeastern states.

Government sources revealed that PM Modi will first focus on reviewing the aftermath of the cyclone and then tackle the heatwave issues. He is also expected to convene a meeting to plan the grand observance of World Environment Day and conduct a detailed session to discuss the 100-day program’s schedule. This series of meetings follows exit polls suggesting a likely majority win for the BJP-led alliance.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi expressed gratitude to voters, emphasizing their role in sustaining democracy. He highlighted the significant participation of women and youth, calling it an encouraging sign for the nation’s democratic spirit. Vote counting is scheduled for June 4 by the Election Commission.