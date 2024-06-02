Pune Porsche Crash: Teen’s Mother Alleges Blood Swap by Doctors; Pubs Ban Under-25s

The mother of the minor driver involved in the Porsche crash in Pune was arrested on Saturday for allegedly providing her blood sample instead of her son’s after the incident on May 19. She was detained from her home early in the morning. Pune’s Commissioner of Police, Amitesh Kumar, stated that the woman claimed hospital doctors instructed her to give her blood sample rather than her son’s. This led to charges of fraud and evidence destruction when DNA results confirmed the sample did not belong to her son.

Following the crash, several pubs in Pune have barred entry to individuals under 25 to avoid the complications of monitoring underage drinking. This move comes after excise raids on many bars post-incident. The Bombay Prohibition Act (1949) permits those aged 21 to 24 to consume only beer and wine, while hard liquor is restricted to those 25 and older. A state committee report also revealed that multiple individuals, including a woman and two elderly people, provided blood samples instead of the minor driver, who had consumed alcohol at two pubs before the accident that resulted in the deaths of two tech professionals.

Additionally, the father and grandfather of the teenage driver were arrested, with the father being taken into custody later in the afternoon from Yerawada Central Prison. They are accused of abducting and confining their family driver to make him take the blame for the crash. The 17-year-old, while intoxicated, had driven the Porsche and fatally struck two IT professionals on a motorcycle in Pune’s Kalyani Nagar area. The police have registered three separate cases related to the incident, including an FIR for the accident and another against the bar that allegedly served alcohol to the juvenile.