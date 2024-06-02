Train collison: Two loco pilots injured

A serious collision between two goods trains early Sunday morning near Madhopur in Sirhind resulted in injuries to two locomotive pilots. The accident occurred around 3:45 AM, prompting a swift response from emergency services and railway authorities. The injured pilots were quickly transported to Sri Fatehgarh Sahib Civil Hospital for treatment, and fortunately, no casualties have been reported. Ratan Lal, an official with the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Sirhind Police Station, confirmed that the pilots’ conditions are being monitored and there was no significant loss of goods or further threats to life.

The collision has caused major disruptions on the Ambala-Ludhiana train route, leading to delays and rerouting of subsequent rail traffic. The GRP, Railway Protection Force (RPF), and senior railway officials, including the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of the Ambala Division, promptly arrived at the scene to assess the situation and initiate an investigation into the cause of the accident.

Ratan Lal stated that teams reached the site shortly after the incident was reported, with the immediate focus on providing care to the injured and securing the area. A full investigation is underway to determine the specifics of how the collision occurred and to prevent future incidents. The rail section remains closed as the investigation continues, and further updates are expected as more information becomes available.