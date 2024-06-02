Yellow Alert for Bengaluru and 7 Districts due to Heavy Rainfall

Meteorological authorities have raised yellow and orange alerts for seven districts in Karnataka’s southern region, including the state capital, Bengaluru, due to predictions of heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours. As the monsoon officially enters Kerala, its effects are being felt in Karnataka, where rainfall has already commenced. Officials anticipate formally declaring the monsoon’s onset in Karnataka by Sunday or Monday.

Significant rainfall, ranging from 11 to 20 centimeters, is expected in districts like Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan, and Kodagu within the next day, prompting the issuance of an orange alert for these areas. Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru, and Kodagu districts have already witnessed substantial rainfall on Saturday, prompting residents to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions as weather conditions persist. The Meteorological Department will continue to provide updates to the public regarding any further developments.

Bengaluru experienced heavy rainfall, resulting in flooded streets and homes, particularly in the ED area and Yalchenahalli. Residents found themselves battling against rising floodwaters, leading to the inundation of homes and displacement of families. The floodwaters, mixed with debris and plastics, exacerbated the situation, forcing many residents to evacuate their residences in search of safer ground.