Acer launches TravelMate and Chromebook Plus Spin laptops: Details

Mumbai: Taiwanese tech giant, Acer has announced new TravelMate laptops with AI capabilities and Chromebook Plus Spin models. The company is yet to announce plans to introduce these laptops in markets outside North America and the EMEA.

Acer TravelMate P6 14 price starts at $1,429 (roughly Rs. 1,19,200) while the TravelMate P4 Spin 14 starts at $1,329 (roughly Rs. 1,10,900). Meanwhile, the TravelMate P4 16 and TravelMate P4 14 are priced at $1,229 (roughly Rs. 1,02,500) and $949 (roughly Rs. 79,200), respectively.

The newly announced Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514 is priced at $549 (roughly Rs. 45,800), while the Chromebook Plus Enterprise 515 and Chromebook Plus Enterprise Spin 514 are priced at $649 (roughly Rs. 54,200) and $749 (roughly Rs. 62,500), respectively.

All but one of the TravelMate P series models announced by Acer feature up to Intel Core Ultra 7 processors with Intel graphics and up to 64GB of RAM. Meanwhile, the TravelMate P4 14 is equipped with up to AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 8840U processors with up to AMD Radeon 780M graphics.

The Acer TravelMate P6 14 and TravelMate P4 Spin 14 sport a 14-inch WQXGA (2,880×1,800 pixels) OLED screen and 14-inch WUXGA (1,920×1,200 pixels) IPS screen, respectively. The TravelMate P4 14 and TravelMate P4 16 have a 14-inch and 16-inch IPS display, respectively, at WUXGA (1,920×1,200 pixels) resolution.

The laptops are equipped with up to 65Wh batteries that are claimed to offer up to 14 hours of use on a single charge. They offer up to Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, and come with a range of ports including two Thunderbolt 4, and an HDMI 2.0 port. For storage, the support up to 1GB of NVMe storage.

The Acer Chromebook Plus models are equipped with up to Intel Core 7 processors, along with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. The Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514 and Chromebook Plus Enterprise Spin 514 have up to 128GB of NVMe storage, while the Chromebook Plus Enterprise 515 has up to 512GB of NVMe storage.

Acer has equipped the Spin 514 and Enterprise Spin 514 with a 14-inch WUXGA (1,920×1,200 pixels) IPS screen, while the Enterprise 515 model sports a 15.6-inch full HD (1,920×1,080 pixels) IPS display.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, along with two USB Type-C ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, and an HDMI 1.4 port. All three models are equipped with a 53Wh battery with up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge, according to the company.