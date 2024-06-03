Airport in UAE announces reduced parking fees

Abu Dhabi: The Zayed International Airport (AUH) in Abu Dhabi has reduced parking fees for summer. Passengers leaving their cars at the fully covered parking area for a few days can get discounted rates.

The reduced rates are as follows:

Also Read: India’s foreign exchange reserves fall to $646.67 billion

2-3 days: Dh225

4-7days: Dh325

8-14 days: Dh400

This parking area at Terminal A is just two minutes away from departures. Slots should be pre-booked online.

Standard parking rates at AUH start Dh15 for 6 to 15 minutes. Those leaving their cars for 24 hours have to pay Dh125 and Dh100 for each additional day.