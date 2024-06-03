Amul to increase milk prices by Rs 2 per litre starting June 3: See new rates

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets milk and milk products under the Amul brand, announced a nationwide price increase of Rs 2 per litre for fresh milk starting June 3, 2024. This hike affects various Amul milk products, with Amul Taaza and Gold seeing a Rs 2 increase per litre, Amul Buffalo Milk a Rs 3 increase, and other brands a Rs 1 increase. The federation attributed this price rise to increasing input costs. Consequently, Amul Buffalo Milk will now be priced at Rs 73 per litre and cow milk at Rs 58 per litre.

GCMMF stated that the price hike is due to the rising costs of operations and milk production, along with an increase of approximately 6-8% in milk procurement prices paid to farmers over the past year. Despite this hike, Amul has not increased the prices of fresh milk pouches in major markets since February 2023. According to Amul, around 80 paise of every rupee paid by consumers goes directly to milk farmers. The price revision aims to support milk producers in maintaining fair prices and encourage higher milk production.

With the new rates, the Amul Gold half-litre pouch will now cost Rs 34, up from Rs 33, and the one-litre pouch will be Rs 68 instead of Rs 66. Similarly, the Amul Cow Milk one-litre pouch will now be Rs 57, up from Rs 56, and the half-litre pouch will be Rs 29 instead of Rs 28. The price of the Amul Taaza half-litre bag has increased to Rs 28 from Rs 27, and the one-litre pack is now Rs 56, up from Rs 54. The Amul Buffalo Milk half-litre will now sell for Rs 37, and the one-litre will be Rs 73. Prices for Sagar Skimmed Milk remain unchanged at Rs 20 for a half-litre and Rs 40 for a litre.