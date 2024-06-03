Assam Floods: Situation worsens with three more deaths

The flood situation in Assam remains dire, with three more fatalities reported and additional areas inundated, despite a slight reduction in the number of affected people, according to PTI. Rivers continue to overflow, and many affected residents have sought refuge in relief camps.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) reported that 535,246 people across 13 districts are currently impacted by the floods, down from 601,642 people across 10 districts the previous day. The death toll from flood and storm-related incidents since May 28 has now reached 18, with recent deaths occurring in Cachar and Nagaon. The ASDMA bulletin highlighted that three major rivers – Kopili, Barak, and Kushiyara – are still flowing above the danger level.

Nagaon is the worst-affected district with 303,567 people impacted, followed by Cachar with 109,798 and Hojai with 86,382. In response, 193 relief camps have been set up across various districts, housing over 39,000 displaced individuals, and 82 relief distribution centers are operational. Rescue and relief operations involve multiple agencies, including the NDRF, SDRF, and local authorities, with medical teams deployed to assist. Reports of infrastructure damage, such as roads and bridges, highlight the severe impact of the floods.