Commodity Market: Gold price decline for fourth day in a row

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged lower in Kerala for fourth day in a row. Gold price fell below Rs 53,000 mark. Yellow metal is trading at Rs 52,880, down by Rs 320 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 6610, down by Rs 40. In the last four days, yellow metal prices declined by Rs 800 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices saw a slight decrease on Monday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7394.8 per gram down by Rs.723. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6773.6 per gram down by Rs.663. The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been -1.0%, whereas in the last month it has been -1.8%. The cost of silver is Rs.92630 per kg.

Also Read: World Boxing Olympic Qualifiers 2024: India’s Jasmine Lamboria, Amit Pangal secure Paris Olympics quotas

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) gold futures were priced at Rs 71,359 per 10 gram. Silver futures were quoted at Rs 90,686.