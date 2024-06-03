EC Orders Repolling in Barasat and Mathurapur

The Election Commission has mandated repolling at one polling station each in the Barasat and Mathurapur Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal on Monday, just a day before the vote counting begins. According to the order, repolling will occur at 61 Kadambagachi Saradar Pada FP School, Room No 2 of the 120-Deganga Assembly Constituency in the 17-Barasat Parliamentary Constituency, and at 26 Aaddir Mahal Srichaitanya Bidyapith FP School of the 131-Kakdwip Assembly Constituency in the 20-Mathurapur (SC) Parliamentary Constituency.

The Commission’s decision was based on reports from the Returning Officers (RO), District Election Officers (DEO), and Observers of the 17-Barasat and 20-Mathurapur (SC) constituencies concerning the voting that took place on June 1, 2024. Declaring the initial poll at these stations void under sub-section (2) of Section 58 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the Commission scheduled fresh polling for June 3, 2024. The detailed schedule and guidelines for the repolling were specified in the Commission’s instructions as per the Hand Book for Returning Officer, 2023.

The repolling order follows incidents of violence involving supporters of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Indian Secular Front (ISF), and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) across various regions of West Bengal during the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections on June 1.