‘Efforts Ongoing to Remove Water, Restore Flow’: CM

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) that authorities are actively working to clear floodwater and address waterlogged areas. He mentioned that Manipur Fire Service teams have started efforts to remove obstructions and restore the flow of the Naga River at North AOC Imphal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the impact of Cyclone Remal, which has caused flash floods, heavy rains, and landslides across the northeastern states, resulting in over three dozen deaths and affecting more than 200,000 people. Continuous rainfall and landslides have isolated parts of the northeast, submerging railway tracks and leading to the cancellation of express, passenger, and goods trains bound for south Assam, Tripura, Manipur, and Mizoram since Tuesday.

During a briefing on the cyclone’s impact, PM Modi discussed the loss of lives and property damage in Mizoram, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura. He assured that the Government of India will continue to support the affected states and instructed the Ministry of Home Affairs to monitor the situation and provide necessary assistance. Additionally, PM Modi is set to hold further meetings on various topics, including a session to review the new government’s first 100-day agenda and preparations for World Environment Day on June 5.