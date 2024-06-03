Eid Al Adha 2024: Emirate in UAE announces slaughterhouse timings

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi municipality announced slaughterhouse timings during Eid Al Adha. The civic authority informed that the slaughterhouses in Abu Dhabi will operate from 6.00am until 5.30pm every day throughout the week.

The slaughterhouses in the emirate is open throughout the week for eleven and a half hours, to accommodate the increased demand during the festive season, which is likely from June 15. To ensure smooth operations during Eid Al Adha, Abu Dhabi City Municipality has expanded the capacity of its slaughterhouses to accommodate approximately 37,000 sacrifices and carcasses.

The municipality has designated Abu Dhabi Automated Slaughterhouse in the Zayed Port area to handle the preparation of sacrifices requested by the Red Crescent and through smart applications. Additionally, Bani Yas Slaughterhouse and Al Wathba Automated Slaughterhouse have been allocated to receive and prepare sacrifices for the esteemed public, while Al Shahama Automated Slaughter has been assigned to receiving and preparing sacrifices from requests made through smart applications as well as those made by the general public.

Also, Abu Dhabi City Municipality has taken steps to increase the number of butchers in all slaughterhouses. In Bani Yas slaughterhouse, there are 150 butchers assigned to process around 13,000 sacrifices and carcasses, while Abu Dhabi Automated Slaughterhouse has 50 butchers to handle approximately 10,000 sacrifices and carcasses. Additionally, Al Shahama Automated Slaughterhouse has 50 butchers responsible for processing around 7,000 sacrifices and carcasses, and Al Wathba Automated Slaughterhouse has 45 butchers to process approximately 7,000 sacrifices and carcasses.

The authority also launched smartphone applications such as “Zabehaty”, “Zabayeh Al Jazeera”, ” Dhabayeh UAE”, and ” Halal Mazarana”. These applications allow users to choose the type of sacrifice, its category, weight, cutting preferences, and the desired delivery location.