Encounter in J&K’s Pulwama: Two Terrorists suspected to be trapped

An encounter between terrorists and security forces erupted in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday, June 3, as per police reports. The confrontation began after police launched a search operation in the Nihama area following reports of terrorist activity. According to initial information, two terrorists are believed to be trapped in the region.

A joint team comprising the Special Operation Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir police and the Indian Army’s 50 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) initiated a cordon and search operation in Nihama. Acting on intelligence and local inputs regarding the presence of terrorists, the security forces moved in to apprehend them. As they approached the suspected location, the terrorists opened fire, leading to an ongoing gunfight between the two sides.

Latest reports indicate that the house in the Nihama area, where the terrorists are suspected to be holed up, has caught fire. The encounter is still underway, with both sides continuing to exchange fire.