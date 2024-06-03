Heavy Rainfall in Bengaluru, Hyderabad; Heatwave in Delhi for Next 3 Days

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported an early onset of the southwest monsoon, bringing showers to Lakshadweep, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and even West Bengal ahead of schedule. Meanwhile, Delhi is expected to experience a heatwave with possible evening thunderstorms in the upcoming days.

Southern states have been significantly impacted by the early arrival of the monsoon. Karnataka saw widespread rainfall and thunderstorms two days earlier than predicted, causing disruptions including service interruptions at Bengaluru’s Trinity Metro Station. IMD has issued a yellow alert for the state, forecasting continued light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms through Thursday. Andhra Pradesh experienced heavy rainfall on Sunday evening, and the IMD predicts the monsoon will cover the entire state within the next week, with above-normal rainfall expected. Kerala also faced significant rainfall, leading to various weather alerts, including an orange alert for Ernakulam and yellow alerts for several other districts due to the risk of heavy rain and thunderstorms.

In contrast, Delhi is under a yellow alert for the next three days, with warnings of daytime heatwave conditions and potential evening thunderstorms. Further north, regions like Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand are expected to see light rains, thunderstorms, and gusty winds over the next five days due to Western Disturbances and cyclonic circulations. West Bengal has welcomed the monsoon in its northern parts, with wet weather expected until June 6. Maharashtra anticipates the monsoon within three to four days, with Pune likely to see some pre-monsoon showers cooling temperatures until June 7. The TOI report noted Cyclone Remal’s impact on the monsoon’s progress, accelerating its reach to northeast India while delaying its arrival in south Maharashtra and potentially causing below-normal rainfall in northwest India in June.