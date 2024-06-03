Here are some simple tips to reduce menstrual cramps

Women have variety of health problems during menstruation. Problems such as back pain, abdominal pain, breast pain and vomiting are the most common ailments during menstruation. But try these things to get rid of menstrual cramps.

Yoga

Yoga is something that can be done during menstruation. However, extreme yoga practices that cause strain on the body should be avoided at this time. As yoga becomes a part of life, menstrual disorders and irregular menstruation will completely disappear. Yoga can help reduce menstrual pain, according to a study published in the journal Complementary Medicine.

Keep yourself warm

The best way to relieve abdominal pain during menstruation is to keep warm. Using a towel or cotton cloth soaked in lukewarm water to keep the abdomen warm, this will help reduce stomach pain. Try to keep it for at least 15 minutes.

Tea

Studies show that drinking tea with mint, ginger, pepper and cumin reduces menstrual cramps.