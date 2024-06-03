House Used by Terrorists in Pulwama Encounter Engulfed in Flames

An intense encounter between security forces and terrorists erupted in the Nihama area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir, prompted by intelligence reports indicating the presence of militants in the region. The operation resulted in two terrorists, identified as Rayees Ahmad and Reyaz Ahmad Dar, both affiliated with The Resistance Front, being cornered in a hideout house during the gunfight.

As the standoff intensified, the house where the terrorists sought refuge caught fire, adding a new dimension to the situation. Images captured during the encounter depicted the structure engulfed in flames, with thick smoke rising into the sky. Despite the inferno, the exchange of gunfire between the trapped terrorists and security forces continued.

Authorities, including the Kashmir Zone Police, remained vigilant as the operation unfolded. While the firefight persisted, there were no immediate reports of casualties from either side, indicating a tense standoff that was still ongoing at the time of reporting.