IMD warns of heatwave in Delhi, UP, and 8 States

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted significant rainfall as the Southwest monsoon progresses over regions including the Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal, Lakshadweep, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. These areas are expected to experience fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is anticipated in Assam, West Bengal, Sikkim, and Meghalaya until June 6, and in Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura until June 4. Additionally, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are expected to receive heavy rainfall on June 5 and until June 6, respectively.

The northeastern states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, should prepare for thunderstorms with fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall, lightning, and gusty winds until June 9. Assam and Meghalaya are likely to experience isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall from June 2 to June 4, with continuing heavy rainfall on June 5 and 6. Similarly, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim can expect heavy rainfall on June 2, followed by consistent heavy rainfall from June 3 to June 6. Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura are forecasted to receive heavy rainfall from June 2 to June 4.

Meanwhile, the IMD has issued a heatwave alert for several northern, central, and eastern states in India. Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha are all expected to experience heatwave conditions, with specific forecasts extending to June 4 for some regions. Uttar Pradesh will see heatwave conditions till June 5, and Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh on June 3. Odisha will experience heatwave conditions until June 4, with Jharkhand expected to see similar conditions from June 4 to June 6. Additionally, isolated pockets in Bihar, Konkan, Goa, and Odisha will encounter hot and humid weather on specified dates.