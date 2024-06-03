India Breaks Record with 642 Million Voters

Ahead of the June 4 counting day for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced that India set a world record with 642 million voters participating in the general elections. This includes a historic 312 million women voters. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar highlighted that this voter turnout is 1.5 times the combined voters of all G7 countries and 2.5 times that of the 27 EU countries, marking it as an incredible achievement for Indian democracy.

CEC Rajiv Kumar emphasized the significance of the voter turnout, noting it surpassed the figures from the 2019 elections. He praised the meticulous work of the election personnel, which resulted in a significant reduction in the number of repolls, from 540 in 2019 to just 39 in 2024. He also mentioned that Jammu & Kashmir recorded its highest voter turnout in four decades at 58.58%, with the valley itself seeing a 51.05% turnout. The seven-phase polling across 543 constituencies concluded on June 1, and the vote counting is set to begin on June 4.

The ECI extended a standing ovation to all voters and addressed social media memes humorously, asserting their consistent presence during the election process. The ECI also provided details about the results for state elections in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh, where Sikkim Krantikari Morcha and BJP secured sweeping victories, respectively. Vote counting for the Lok Sabha elections, along with the state Legislative Assemblies of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, and various bye-elections, will commence on June 4, with results accessible on the ECI website and the Voter Helpline App.