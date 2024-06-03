Kawasaki launches Ninja ZX-4RR in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Kawasaki has launched the Ninja ZX-4RR in India. The performance-oriented bike will arrive in the Indian market via the CBU route. It is offered at Rs 9.10 lakh (ex-showroom). Interested customers either can book the motorcycle from an authorized showroom nationwide or online via the official website.

The newly released Ninja ZX is developed using a steel trellis frame, featuring a 37 mm Showa SFF-BP fork at the front and an adjustable mono-shock at the back.

The bike is loaded with some advanced features. The list includes a traction control system with multiple settings, four riding modes (Sports, Road, Rain and Rider), decent size transparent wisor, an ignition start button, a split seating arrangement, and LED treatment at both ends, among others.

The company has included a 4.3-inch digital instrument console. The unit helps the riders monitor bike-related important details such as fuel level, RPM, speed, gear position, current riding mode, and time among others.

The Ninja ZX-4RR uses a 399cc, liquid-cooled, inline-4 engine. It generates a maximum power of 79 bhp at 14,500 rpm and 39 Nm at 13,000 rpm. The unit is mated with a 6-speed transmission, through a bi-directional quick-shifter and a slipper clutch.