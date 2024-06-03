Kerala Police to auction scrap vehicles for revenue

Kerala Police aims to address financial constraints by selling redundant vehicles, as instructed by the state’s Home Department. Approximately a thousand police vehicles, deemed unfit for use over the past six months, have contributed to the budgetary strain, particularly in fuel expenses. Officials conducting inter-state investigations are now covering their own costs due to the funding shortfall, impacting case proceedings.

To mitigate the financial strain, the Director General of Police (DGP) proposed selling all surplus police vehicles, including those seized in legal cases, to generate substantial revenue. The recommendation suggests that vehicles not involved in ongoing court proceedings can be auctioned, potentially yielding significant funds. The accumulation of scrap vehicles surged following legislation barring vehicles older than 15 years from public roads, resulting in the current surplus of around 1,000 vehicles. The Home Department has tasked motor transport officials with assessing the value of these assets.

Following valuation, the redundant vehicles will be put up for auction. However, previous attempts by the Vigilance department to sell used vehicles saw limited success due to the niche market for scrap vehicles. It remains uncertain how the market will respond to the sale of worn-out and deteriorated police vehicles, raising questions about the efficacy of this revenue-generating strategy.