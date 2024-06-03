Know health benefits of eating cloves daily

Cloves provide many health benefits. Experts say it is best to eat two or three cloves a day after dinner at night. ‘Nigericin’ is an important compound found in cloves that helps prevent diabetes, improves insulin action, and helps cells produce more insulin. Also, it is very good for lowering blood sugar levels.

Also Read: Know disadvantages of drinking lemon water daily

It is rich in antioxidants that help protect against diseases such as cancer. Eugenol is an important ingredient that helps prevent cancer. It is contained in cloves. Eating two or three cloves after dinner at night is very good for reducing fat. It also helps to remove unwanted fat from the body. Chewing cloves in the mouth after a meal not only eliminates bad breath but also kills bacteria in the mouth. It is a good solution for many problems such as the bad breath. Chewing it at bedtime prevents the growth of harmful bacteria in the mouth.