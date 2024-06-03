‘Kota Factory’ season three date announced

Netflix announced that the third season of the popular teen drama series “Kota Factory” is scheduled to premiere on June 20. Created by Raghav Subbu, the show is based in Kota, Rajasthan, known as an educational hub, and revolves around the lives of students striving to crack the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) to secure admission into the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).

In this upcoming season, viewers will witness the characters’ transition into adulthood, navigating through the challenges of growing up while preparing for crucial exams. The central figure, mentor Jeetu Bhaiya portrayed by Jitendra Kumar, will also undergo his own journey of self-discovery, especially following the events of the previous season.

Directed by Pratish Mehta and produced by TVF Productions, “Kota Factory” boasts a talented ensemble cast including Mayur More, Ranjan Raj, Alam Khan, Revathi Pillai, Ahsaas Channa, and Rajesh Kumar. Notably, Tillotama Shome will join the cast in a significant role for the new season. The storyline promises to delve deeper into the characters’ fears, aspirations, and the uncertainties they face as they approach their final exams and contemplate their futures.