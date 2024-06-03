Lightning Claims Four Lives in Odisha’s Ganjam

Four individuals lost their lives due to lightning strikes in different locations within Odisha’s Ganjam district, as confirmed by a police official on Monday. The deceased were identified as Sanyashi Sahu, Lambodar Panigrahy, and Sanjay Gouda from Ganjam district, along with Dugun Pradhan from Khurda district.

According to reports from authorities, Sahu and Pradhan, who were engaged in selling toys in Pattapur, sought refuge under a tree during a thunderstorm and heavy rainfall on Sunday when lightning struck them. Both were found unconscious and immediately taken to the hospital in Digapahandi, where they were pronounced dead upon arrival, stated Ajay Kumar Swain, the inspector in charge of the Pattapur police station. Similarly, Panigrahy, who was struck by lightning, was taken to the hospital in Badagarh but succumbed to his injuries, according to Sandhyarani Singh, the inspector in charge of the Badagarh police station.

Another victim, Sanjay Gouda, was struck by lightning near his village on the same day. Despite being rushed to the sub-divisional hospital in Hinjili, doctors declared him deceased, as confirmed by Srinibash Sethi, the inspector in charge of the Hinjili police station.