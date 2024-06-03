Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Ishikawa Prefecture

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck Ishikawa Prefecture in Japan, as reported by the Japan Meteorological Agency. The quake, which occurred at around 6:31 am on Monday, had its epicentre at a depth of 10 kilometres. Authorities confirmed that there is no risk of a tsunami following the tremor, according to NHK.

The cities of Wajima and Suzu in Ishikawa Prefecture experienced tremors at an intensity of upper 5 on Japan’s seismic scale. Additionally, Noto town felt tremors at a lower 5 intensity, while Nanao city and Anamizu town, along with some areas in Niigata Prefecture, recorded an intensity of 4.

In response to the earthquake, East Japan Railway temporarily suspended Hokuriku Shinkansen and Joetsu Shinkansen bullet train services due to a power outage. The services resumed at 6:50 am, as reported by NHK.